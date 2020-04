April 24 (Reuters) - Cycle & Carriage Bintang Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 215.9 MILLION RGT, QTRLY NET LOSS 9.7 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 293.2 MILLION RGT; YEAR AGO QTRLY NET LOSS 4.4 MILLION RGT

* MARKETS WILL REMAIN CHALLENGING FOR REST OF YEAR DUE TO COVID-19, WITH BOTH VOLUME AND MARGINS EXPECTED TO BE LOWER