BRIEF-Cyclerion Therapeutics Says Closed Enrollment For Olinciguat Phase 2 Strong Scd Study For Sickle Cell Disease Topline Data Readout Expected Q3 2020

April 10 (Reuters) - Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc:

* CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS INC - CLOSED ENROLLMENT FOR OLINCIGUAT PHASE 2 STRONG SCD STUDY FOR SICKLE CELL DISEASE; TOPLINE DATA READOUT EXPECTED Q3 2020

* CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS INC - CLOSED ENROLLMENT FOR IW-6463 TRANSLATIONAL PHARMACOLOGY CLINICAL STUDY; TOPLINE DATA READOUT EXPECTED MID-YEAR 2020

* CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY CONTINUES DISCUSSIONS TO OUT-LICENSE PRALICIGUA

* CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS - AS OF MAR 31, CYCLERION’S PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH BALANCE WAS ABOUT $72 MILLION

* CYCLERION THERAPEUTICS INC - ANTICIPATES THAT CASH WILL FUND ITS OPERATIONS INTO Q2 2021