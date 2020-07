July 7 (Reuters) - Cyclopharm Ltd:

* 1H 2020 TOTAL REVENUE, EX FRANCE, INCREASED 10%

* ANTICIPATES SALES REVENUE FOR HY WILL BE ABOUT $5.6 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES GROSS MARGIN FOR HY OF ABOUT $4.4 MILLION

* TARGET OF MANUFACTURING 200 GENERATORS IN Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: