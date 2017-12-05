BRIEF-Cyfrowy Polsat says does not exclude further increasing stake in Netia - CFO

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Cyfrowy Polsat:

* Polish telecoms and media group Cyfrowy Polsat does not exclude increasing its stake in telecoms firm Netia above a currently targeted level of about 66 percent of shares, Cyfrowy’s Chief Financial Officer Katarzyna Ostap-Tomann says

* Cyfrowy Polsat has announced earlier on Tuesday a tender offer to buy 119,349,971 shares in Netia at 5.77 zlotys for each share of Netia

* Cyfrowy said on Monday that two key Netia shareholders - Mennica Polska and fund FIP 11 - agreed to sell their stakes in Netia representing nearly 33 percent of votes to Cyfrowy Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)