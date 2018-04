April 11 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd:

* SAYS HAS DIVESTED 49 PERCENT STAKE IN CYIENT SOLUTIONS & SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED TO BLUEBIRD AERO SYSTEMS

* CONSEQUENTLY, CYIENT SOLUTIONS & SYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED IS A JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN CYIENT AND BLUEBIRD

* PARTIES WISH TO OPERATE JOINTLY IN INDIA FOR UNDERTAKING BUSINESS OF, UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE SYSTEMS Source tex: bit.ly/2qlvvZc Further company coverage: