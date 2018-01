Jan 18 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd:

* SAYS EXPECTS DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN SERVICES BUSINESS WHILE DLM BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO GROW AROUND 20 PERCENT IN FY 2018

* EXPECT GROWTH TO BE DRIVEN BY AVIONICS, AFTERMARKET, MANUFACTURING RELATED SERVICES AND DEFENSE Source text - bit.ly/2mRbUOS Further company coverage: