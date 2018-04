April 26 (Reuters) - Cyient Ltd:

* UNIT CYIENT EUROPE UK SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PERCENT EQUITY IN ANSEM NV, BELGIUM, IN AN ALL CASH TRANSACTION

* SAYS TRANSACTION WILL FURTHER ALLOW CYIENT TO OFFER TURNKEY ICS, STARTING FROM CONCEPT CIRCUIT TO FINAL PRODUCTION

* SAYS ACQUISITION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY GOVERNMENTAL OR REGULATORY APPROVALS

* SAYS DEAL FOR ENTERPRISE VALUE OF ABOUT $17 MILLION