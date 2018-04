April 11 (Reuters) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc:

* WEEK RESULTS FROM ITS ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDY OF SELADELPAR IN PATIENTS WITH PRIMARY BILIARY CHOLANGITIS AT THE INTERNATIONAL LIVER CONGRESS™ 2018

* SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

* RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 OF SELADELPAR STUDY REAFFIRM PLANS FOR ADVANCING TO PHASE 3 IN SECOND HALF OF 2018