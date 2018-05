May 8 (Reuters) - CymaBay Therapeutics Inc:

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES THE INITIATION OF A PHASE 2B STUDY OF SELADELPAR IN PATIENTS WITH NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS - IT BEGAN SCREENING OF PATIENTS FOR PHASE 2B PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY OF SELADELPAR FOR TREATMENT OF NON-ALCOHOLIC STEATOHEPATITIS