BRIEF-Cymabay Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.43

March 12 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc:

* CYMABAY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR END 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.43

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.39 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* RECORDED A $5.1 MILLION RESTRUCTURING CHARGE DURING Q4 WHICH INCLUDES $2.9 MILLION OF EMPLOYEE SEVERANCE COSTS

* INVESTIGATING UNEXPECTED FINDINGS FROM PHASE 2B STUDY OF SELADELPAR IN NASH

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS - EVALUATING ALL POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES TO MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE AND IMPLEMENTING COST CONTAINMENT EFFORTS