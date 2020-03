BRIEF-Cymabay Says Engine Capital Management Nominated 3 Candidates To Stand For Election To Board

March 13 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc:

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS COMMENTS ON ENGINE CAPITAL DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS - CONFIRMED ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NOMINATED 3 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS - CONCLUDED BEST OPTION IS TO PURSUE INVESTIGATION OF FINDINGS IDENTIFIED BY PATHOLOGISTS IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF SELADELPAR IN NASH

* CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS - PROMPTLY REDUCING COSTS AND UNDERTAKING A REVIEW OF POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES