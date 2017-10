Aug 15 (Reuters) - Cymabay Therapeutics Inc

* Cymabay Therapeutics announces the publication of the Seladelpar proof-of-concept study for primary biliary cholangitis in lancet gastroenterology and hepatology

* Based on these interim results we are further expanding ongoing low dose phase 2 study, and starting to plan our phase 3 program​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: