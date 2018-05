May 18 (Reuters) - Cymbria Corp:

* CYMBRIA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CYMBRIA CORP - FILED A NOTICE WITH TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE AND RECEIVED ITS APPROVAL TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* CYMBRIA CORP - CYMBRIA TO PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO 1.4 MILLION NON-VOTING, NON-REDEEMABLE CLASS A SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)