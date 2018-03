March 28 (Reuters) - Cynata Therapeutics Ltd:

* FDA GRANTS ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION TO CYNATA’S LEAD CYMERUS™ MSC PRODUCT, CYP-001

* CYNATA THERAPEUTICS - U.S. FDA GRANTED CO ORPHAN DRUG DESIGNATION FOR CYP-001 FOR TREATMENT OF ACUTE GRAFT VERSUS HOST DISEASE