April 22 (Reuters) - Cynata Therapeutics Ltd:

* RAISES A$3.55 MLN VIA PLACEMENT AT A$0.60 PER SHARE

* CAPITAL RAISED FROM PLACEMENT AND SPP WILL BE USED TO PROGRESS CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT

* SHARE PURCHASE PLAN TO RAISE UP TO A$2.0 MLN Source text reut.rs/2XWF6HI Further company coverage: