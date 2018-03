BRIEF-Cynergistek Makes Advance Payment Of Bank Debt

March 12 (Reuters) - Cynergistek Inc:

* CYNERGISTEK MAKES ADVANCE PAYMENT OF BANK DEBT AND NEGOTIATES NEW FINANCING WITH BMO HARRIS BANK

* ‍COMMENSURATE WITH THIS RESTRUCTURING, MICHAEL HERNANDEZ HAS RESIGNED AS COO OF CYNERGISTEK EFFECTIVE MARCH 12​

* CYNERGISTEK -‍RESTRUCTURING INCLUDED PAYING OFF CO’S AVIDBANK TERM LOAN

* CYNERGISTEK -‍RESTRUCTURING INCLUDED 75 PERCENT OF AMOUNT DUE PURSUANT TO PROMISSORY NOTES FROM JAN 2017 ACQUISITION OF CYNERGISTEK​