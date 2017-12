Dec 7 (Reuters) - Cypress Development Corp:

* CYPRESS ANNOUNCES PASINEX SIGNS OPTION TO ACQUIRE 80% OF GUNMAN ZINC / SILVER PROJECT IN NEVADA

* CYPRESS DEVELOPMENT-OPTION AGREEMENT TOTAL CONSIDERATION IS STAGED OVER 4 YEARS & IS ABOUT $1.5 MILLION PAYABLE TOGETHER WITH CASH & PASINEX COMMON SHARES