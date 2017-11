Nov 1 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp

* Cypress announces proposed $130 million convertible notes offering

* Cypress Semiconductor - ‍announced intention to offer $130.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2023​

* Cypress Semiconductor - ‍intends to use net proceeds of offering to pay cash consideration of some note exchange agreements​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: