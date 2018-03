BRIEF-Cypress Semiconductor - ‍Co Entered Into Amendment No. 7 To Amended, Restated Credit, Guaranty Agreement

March 15 (Reuters) - Cypress Semiconductor Corp:

* CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍ON MARCH 12, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 7 TO AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT, GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2018​

* CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MILLION IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MILLION - SEC FILING​

* CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP - ‍AMENDMENT AMENDS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AND GUARANTY AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MARCH 12, 2015​