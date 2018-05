May 14 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* CYREN AND META NETWORKS ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR NEXT GENERATION NETWORK SECURITY

* CYREN LTD - AGREEMENT WILL HAVE A POSITIVE REVENUE IMPACT ON CYREN BEGINNING THIS QUARTER