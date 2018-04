April 12 (Reuters) - Cyren Ltd:

* CYREN SAYS SIGNED MATERIAL CONTRACT WITH A COMPANY TO PROTECT ITS ENTERPRISE USERS - SEC FILING

* CYREN SAYS CONTRACT WILL HAVE IMMEDIATE IMPACT ON CYREN'S REVENUE BEGINNING IN Q2 2018