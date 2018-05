May 18 (Reuters) - Sphere 3D Corp:

* CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS LP REPORTS 16.6 PERCENT STAKE IN SPHERE 3D CORP AS OF MAY 16 VERSUS EARLIER REPORTED STAKE OF 14.7 PERCENT AS OF APRIL 30 - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2LcOL3V) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)