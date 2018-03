BRIEF-Cyrusone Announces New $3.0 Bln Unsecured Credit Facility

March 29 (Reuters) - Cyrusone Inc:

* CYRUSONE INC. ANNOUNCES NEW $3.0 BILLION UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* CYRUSONE INC - $1.0 BILLION INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

* CYRUSONE INC - NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CYRUSONE INC - REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MILLION MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BILLION

* CYRUSONE - AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BILLION ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS