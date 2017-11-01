BRIEF-CyrusOne Inc. announces private offering of senior notes

Nov 1 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc
* CyrusOne Inc. Announces private offering of senior notes
* CyrusOne Inc - CyrusOne LP & CyrusOne Finance to offer $300.0 million 5.375% senior notes due 2027 in a private offering
* CyrusOne Inc - co’s unit intend to offer $100 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% senior notes due 2024
* CyrusOne - units to use net proceeds from offering for repayment of borrowings outstanding under operating partnership’s revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: