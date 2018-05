May 21 (Reuters) - CyrusOne Inc:

* CYRUSONE - ON MAY 17, CO’S UNIT, ZTL SELLER REP, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED SALE AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DECEMBER 21, 2017

* CYRUSONE INC - PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018