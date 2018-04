April 27 (Reuters) - CYS Investments Inc:

* CYS - IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES CYS OR TWO HARBORS, AS APPLICABLE TO PAY OTHER PARTY $43.2 MILLION OR $51.8 MILLION FEE, RESPECTIVELY

* CYS- ALSO, IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES, CYS OR TWO HARBORS TO PAY OTHER PARTY EXPENSE AMOUNT OF $8.6 MILLION OR $20.6 MILLION, RESPECTIVELY Source text: [bit.ly/2r98qsH] Further company coverage: