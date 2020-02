Feb 14 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN REPORTS CONTINUED POSITIVE CLINICAL DATA ON ITS PHASE 1B/2 MTNBC AND EXPANDED ACCESS STUDIES FOR MBC AHEAD OF BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION DECISION FROM THE FDA

* CYTODYN INC - ANNOUNCED CONTINUED POSITIVE DATA FOR ITS MTNBC AND MBC PATIENTS