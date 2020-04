April 30 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN - ANNOUNCED UPDATES ON 49 COVID-19 PATIENTS WHO HAVE RECEIVED LERONLIMAB UNDER FDA’S EIND PROGRAM

* CYTODYN - FIVE ADDITIONAL COVID-19 PATIENTS APPROVED TO GET LERONLIMAB UNDER EINDS, WHICH INCREASES TOTAL EINDS APPROVED BY FDA TO 54 PATIENTS