April 6 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* FIRST TWO PATIENTS ENROLLED IN RANDOMIZED PHASE 2, COVID-19 TRIAL WITH LERONLIMAB; FIVE MORE SEVERELY ILL COVID-19 PATIENTS TREATED UNDER EMERGENCY IND AND TWO PATIENTS HAVE ALREADY EXTUBATED

* CYTODYN- PATIENTS ENROLLED IN COVID-19 TRIAL EXPECTED TO BE ADMINISTERED LERONLIMAB FOR 2 WEEKS, WITH PRIMARY ENDPOINT BEING MORTALITY RATE AT 14 DAYS