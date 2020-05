BRIEF-Cytodyn Says 49 COVID-19 Patients Have Enrolled For Treatment With Leronlimab Through eIND

May 4 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* FDA APPROVES 54 EMERGENCY INDS FOR LERONLIMAB TREATMENT OF CORONAVIRUS – CYTODYN REQUESTS COMPASSIONATE USE FROM FDA FOR COVID-19 PATIENTS NOT ELIGIBLE FOR PARTICIPATION IN TWO ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS IN U.S. – CYTODYN TARGETS ENROLLMENT COMPLETION FOR IT

* CYTODYN INC - 49 COVID-19 PATIENTS HAVE ENROLLED FOR TREATMENT WITH LERONLIMAB THROUGH EIND

* CYTODYN INC - 4 OUT OF 11 CRITICALLY ILL PATIENTS WITH PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS SURVIVED AFTER TREATMENT WITH LERONLIMAB

* CYTODYN INC - OF NEXT 38 PATIENTS TREATED WITH LERONLIMAB, MANY WERE EXTUBATED, IMPROVED, OR WERE DISCHARGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: