BRIEF-Cytodyn Says Patient With Covid-19 Exhibited Clinical Improvement After Treatment With Co's Investigational New Drug, Leronlimab

April 9 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN - ANNOUNCED TODAY PATIENT WITH COVID-19 EXHIBITED CLINICAL IMPROVEMENT AFTER TREATMENT WITH CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG, LERONLIMAB

* CYTODYN INC - HAS INITIATED ENROLLMENT IN A PHASE 2 RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL FOR MILD-TO-MODERATE COVID-19 POPULATION IN U.S.

* CYTODYN INC - ENROLLING IN A PHASE 2B/3 RANDOMIZED CLINICAL TRIAL FOR SEVERE AND CRITICALLY ILL COVID-19 POPULATION