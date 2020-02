Feb 12 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT FOR THE JOINT DEVELOPMENT AND LICENSING OF LERONLIMAB IN CHINA WITH LONGEN CHINA GROUP

* CYTODYN INC - CO, LONGEN WILL BEGIN EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES FOR LERONLIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF 2019 NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: