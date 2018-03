March 14 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN TO AMEND PROTOCOL FOR PRO 140 PHASE 2 TRIAL IN GVHD

* CYTODYN INC - ‍IDMC FOR PRO 140 PHASE 2 TRIAL IN GVHD COMPLETED PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS OF TRIAL DATA ON FIRST 10 PATIENTS ENROLLED​

* CYTODYN INC - BASED ON IDMC MEET, ‍PLANS TO AMEND TRIAL PROTOCOL AND TO OBTAIN CONCORDANCE FOR AMENDED PROTOCOL FROM FDA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: