July 6 (Reuters) - Cytodyn Inc:

* CYTODYN ANNOUNCES EXECUTION OF EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN REGENT FOR DISTRIBUTION AND SUPPLY OF LERONLIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 IN UNITED STATES

* CYTODYN - TO SUPPLY LERONLIMAB FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19 FOR DISTRIBUTION BY AMERICAN REGENT & GET QTRLY PAYMENTS BASED ON PROFIT-SHARING ARRANGEMENT