May 17 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS AND CURE SMA RENEW AND EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO ADVANCE EDUCATION AND AWARENESS OF SMA

* CYTOKINETICS INC - URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)