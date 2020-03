March 3 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS ANNOUNCES PRECLINICAL DATA FOR AMG 594 PRESENTED AT THE KEYSTONE SYMPOSIUM ON HEART FAILURE

* CYTOKINETICS INC - EXPECT TO COMPLETE SAD/MAD PHASE 1 STUDY OF AMG 594 IN 2H 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: