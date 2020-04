BRIEF-Cytokinetics - Co, Astellas Pharma Entered Two Agreements, Which Amend And Restate Co's Research, Development Commercialization Collaboration

April 23 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS - CO, ASTELLAS PHARMA INC. ENTERED TWO AGREEMENTS, WHICH AMEND AND RESTATE CO’S RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION

* CYTOKINETICS INC - CO, ASTELLAS SIGNED A FAST SKELETAL REGULATORY ACTIVATOR AGREEMENT DATED APRIL 23, 2020

* CYTOKINETICS - TO NOW HAVE EXCLUSIVE CONTROL, RESPONSIBILITY FOR FUTURE DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION OF RELDESEMTIV, CK-601, OTHER FSRA

* CYTOKINETICS INC - ASTELLAS HAS AGREED TO TERMINATE ITS LICENSE TO ALL FSRA COMPOUNDS AND RELATED PRODUCTS

* CYTOKINETICS - WILL PAY ASTELLAS A LOW- TO MID- SINGLE DIGIT ROYALTY ON SALES OF RELDESEMTIV IN U.S., CANADA, UNITED KINGDOM AND EUROPEAN UNION

* CYTOKINETICS INC - FOR A PERIOD OF 4 YRS, ASTELLAS HAS AGREED NOT TO ENGAGE IN ANY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES ON FSRA COMPOUNDS AND PRODUCTS

* CYTOKINETICS - CO, ASTELLAS ALSO SIGNED A LICENSE AND COLLABORATION AGREEMENT FOR OTHER SKELETAL SARCOMERE ACTIVATORS, DATED APRIL 23, 2020

* CYTOKINETICS - ASTELLAS HAS EXTENDED JOINT RESEARCH PROGRAM AT CO THROUGH DECEMBER 31, WITH A MINIMUM OF 15 RESEARCH FTE’S BEING SUPPORTED BY ASTELLAS

* CYTOKINETICS INC - ASTELLAS HAS EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO CO-DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE SKELETAL SARCOMERE ACTIVATORS IN ALL INDICATIONS

* CYTOKINETICS INC - OTHER SKELETAL SARCOMERE ACTIVATORS RESEARCH TERM MAY BE EXTENDED BEYOND DEC 31 BY MUTUAL CONSENT