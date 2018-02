Feb 15 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ‍ENROLLMENT IN GALACTIC-HF ON TRACK UNDER COLLABORATION WITH AMGEN; FINALIZING PLANS FOR SECOND PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN 2018​

* ‍COMPANY ANTICIPATES CASH REVENUE WILL BE IN RANGE OF $17 TO $23 MILLION FOR 2018​

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $25.6 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S