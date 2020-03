March 3 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.44 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MORE THAN TWO YEARS OF CASH RUNWAY BASED ON 2020 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2020 CASH REVENUE TO BE IN RANGE OF $18 MILLION TO $22 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUES $5.2 MILLION VERSUS $9.4 MILLION

* SEES 2020 NET CASH UTILIZATION WILL BE ABOUT $105 TO $115 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: