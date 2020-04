BRIEF-Cytokinetics Says Co Believes It Is On Track To Achieve Its Key Strategic Objectives For 2020

April 14 (Reuters) - Cytokinetics Inc:

* CYTOKINETICS PROVIDES CLINICAL TRIALS AND BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* CYTOKINETICS INC - BELIEVES IT IS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS KEY STRATEGIC OBJECTIVES FOR 2020

* CYTOKINETICS INC - CONTINUES TO ASSESS POTENTIAL IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON ITS PIPELINE

* CYTOKINETICS INC - BELIEVES THAT IT HAS MANUFACTURED ADEQUATE SUPPLIES OF DRUG SUBSTANCE AND INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT TO COMPLETE ONGOING TRIALS

* CYTOKINETICS INC - DOES NOT EXPECT DELAYS TO ITS CLINICAL TRIALS DUE TO MANUFACTURING OR SUPPLY-CHAIN ISSUES