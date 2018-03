BRIEF-Cytomx Therapeutics Provides Operational Update

March 7 (Reuters) - Cytomx Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC - COMPANY EXPECTS ITS EXISTING CAPITAL RESOURCES WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS INTO 2020

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - ON MARCH 6, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF PFIZER’S INTENT TO TERMINATE THEIR 2013 RESEARCH COLLABORATION, OPTION, LICENSE AGREEMENT

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS INC - NONE OF PROGRAMS IN PFIZER COLLABORATION HAD ADVANCED TO CLINICAL CANDIDATE STAGE