BRIEF-CytomX Therapeutics Says To Temporarily Pause New Patient Enrollment, New Site Activation In Proclaim-Cx-2009-001 Study

March 30 (Reuters) - CytomX Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES MILESTONE ACHIEVEMENT IN ABBVIE CD71 PARTNERSHIP AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CLINICAL STAGE PIPELINE

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - ACHIEVEMENT OF PHASE 1 DOSE ESCALATION CRITERIA IN ABBVIE PARTNERSHIP ON CX-2029, CD71-DIRECTED PROBODY DRUG CONJUGATE, TRIGGERS $40 MILLION PAYMENT TO CO

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - CLINICAL STUDIES FOR CX-2009 AND CX-072 IMPACTED BY GLOBAL COVID-19 PANDEMIC, PROMPTING PIPELINE REPRIORITIZATION

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - TO TEMPORARILY PAUSE NEW PATIENT ENROLLMENT, NEW SITE ACTIVATION IN PROCLAIM-CX-2009-001 STUDY

* CYTOMX THERAPEUTICS - TO TERMINATE PROCLAIM-CX-072-002 STUDY EVALUATING ANTI-PD-L1 PROBODY CX-072 IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY IN MELANOMA