April 30 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTORI PROVIDES UPDATE ON U.S. MANUFACTURING AND EU APPROVAL PLANS FOR ATI-0918, LIPOSOMAL DOXORUBICIN

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS - INTENDS TO FIRST SEEK EUROPEAN APPROVAL FOR ITS DRUG, APPLIED FOR, GOT EMA APPROVAL TO FILE FOR CENTRALIZED EU APPROVAL