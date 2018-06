June 12 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc:

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS RECEIVED WRITTEN NOTICE FROM ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS CORPORATION TERMINATING EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CO - SEC FILING

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS INC - TERMINATING EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CO DUE TO FAILURE BY CO TO MEET MINIMUM PURCHASE REQUIREMENTS

* CYTORI THERAPEUTICS SAYS ROCHE INDICATED IT WILL AGREE TO NEGOTIATE FOR NEW SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH CO