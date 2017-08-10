BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics Q2 loss per share $0.19

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Cytori Therapeutics Inc

* Cytori reports second quarter 2017 business and financial results

* Q2 loss per share $0.19

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - expects full year 2017 operating cash burn to be higher than 2016

* Says Q2 2017 total revenues were $1.5 million compared to $2.8 million for same periods in 2016

* Cytori Therapeutics Inc - full year 2017 updated operating cash burn forecasted to be within a range of $20 million to $23 million