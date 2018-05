May 14 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORB® ADDS BILIRUBIN AND MYOGLOBIN REDUCTION TO EUROPEAN UNION APPROVED INDICATIONS FOR USE

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - RECEIVED EUROPEAN UNION REGULATORY APPROVAL TO EXPAND USE OF CYTOSORB TO REDUCE ELEVATED BILIRUBIN AND MYOGLOBIN FROM BLOOD