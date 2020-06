June 9 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS AWARDED $2,897,172 PHASE III STTR CONTRACT TO ADVANCE HEMODEFEND-BGA PLASMA AND WHOLE BLOOD FILTER TO CLINICAL TRIALS

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - CO WAS AWARDED DEFENSE HEALTH AGENCY SMALL BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER PHASE III CONTRACT, VALUED AT UP TO $2.9 MILLION OVER 2 YEARS