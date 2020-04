April 20 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - ENTERED INTO INTO AMENDMENT TO OPEN MARKET SALE AGREEMENT WITH JEFFERIES RELATING TO SALE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - AMENDMENT TO INCREASE MAXIMUM OFFERING PRICE OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK THAT CO MAY ISSUE, SELL FROM TIME FROM $25 MILLION TO $50 MILLION