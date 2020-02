BRIEF-Cytosorbents Enters Agreement With China Medical System Holdings To Bring Cytosorb To Mainland China To Treat Critically-Ill Patients With Covid-19 Coronavirus Infection

Feb 19 (Reuters) - China Medical System Holdings Ltd :

* CYTOSORBENTS ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH CHINA MEDICAL SYSTEM HOLDINGS LIMITED TO BRING CYTOSORB TO MAINLAND CHINA TO TREAT CRITICALLY-ILL PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS INFECTION

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - CO AND CMS WILL PARTNER TOGETHER TO EARN REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO IMPORT CYTOSORB INTO CHINA UNDER “FAST-TRACK” REVIEW PROCESS

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - DURING INITIAL TERM OF AGREEMENT, CO AND CMS WILL EXPLORE POSSIBILITY FOR FUTURE COMMERCIAL COLLABORATION IN CHINA

* CYTOSORBENTS CORP - FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* CYTOSORBENTS - USE OF CYTOSORB FOR TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH SEVERE COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS INFECTION IS CONSIDERED EXPLORATORY IN NATURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: