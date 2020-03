BRIEF-CytoSorbents Provides Update On CytoSorb And Covid-19 Coronavirus Activities

March 12 (Reuters) - Cytosorbents Corp:

* CYTOSORBENTS PROVIDES UPDATE ON CYTOSORB AND COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS ACTIVITIES

* CYTOSORBENTS - CURRENTLY HAVE A STRONG CASH BALANCE, AND HAVE NO NEED TO RAISE CAPITAL AT THIS TIME

* CYTOSORBENTS - IN DISCUSSIONS WITH PHYSICIANS IN ITALY AND CHINA

* CYTOSORBENTS - RESPONDED TO REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL DEVICES & DELIVERED SECOND SHIPMENT OF CYTOSORB DEVICES TO PARTNER IN CHINA

* CYTOSORBENTS - ALSO RECEIVED ADDITIONAL ORDER FOR CYTOSORB DEVICES FROM IRAN